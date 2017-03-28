Ready, Set, Opa! is the second book in this educational book series about a group of children who travel the world along with their Magical Crystal Globe. Join these young world travelers and their guide Mrs. Eva on their newest adventure to the mainland of Greece, where they view features of Athens and Sparta, not just in reality, but in their imaginations too, as they see things from days of yore. Gods and goddesses? Check. The Olympic games? Check. The architecture as it once existed? Check. And so much more.

Learn about Greece’s history, architecture, culture, mythology, food, and music from a child’s perspective in this fun, exciting and educational journey, otherwise known as EDU-TAINMENT!

