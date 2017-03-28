Ready Set Opa!

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Ready, Set, Opa! is the second book in this educational book series about a group of children who travel the world along with their Magical Crystal Globe. Join these young world travelers and their guide Mrs. Eva on their newest adventure to the mainland of Greece, where they view features of Athens and Sparta, not just in reality, but in their imaginations too, as they see things from days of yore. Gods and goddesses? Check. The Olympic games? Check. The architecture as it once existed? Check. And so much more.

Learn about Greece’s history, architecture, culture, mythology, food, and music from a child’s perspective in this fun, exciting and educational journey, otherwise known as EDU-TAINMENT!

The book is available now on amazon.com

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s