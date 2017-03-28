Rays bolster depth, acquire OF Peter Bourjos from White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their outfield depth, acquiring speedy Peter Bourjos from the Chicago White Sox for cash or a player to be named.
The deal Tuesday potentially provides the Rays with a right-handed hitting backup for Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Bourjos hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 30 and batted .313 in 19 spring training games.
The 29-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals over seven seasons.
The White Sox also announced left-handed pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke were assigned to minor league camp.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hillsborough deputies searching for two men who shot into homes
- Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby for $3,000 on Craigslist
- Sex offender accused of exposing himself to 12-year-old boy in Madeira Beach
- Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man battered woman, killed her kitten
- Hair-raising warning about buying bargain shampoos, conditioners