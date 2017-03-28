Police: 8-year-old shot in Seminole Co. has died

WESH Published:

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the two young boys shot inside a Sanford home on Monday has died from his injuries, police said.

The 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in the shooting died at the hospital, Sanford police said.

Police said Allen Cashe opened fire inside the home of his girlfriend, Latina Herring, after an hours’ long dispute involving a set of keys.

Herring was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 7-year-old and 8-year-old sons were rushed to the hospital, where the 8-year-old succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday.

Herring’s father was also shot inside the home.

After the shooting inside Herring’s home, investigators said Cashe drove off and shot two innocent bystanders, including a Winter Springs High School student who was waiting for a school bus.

