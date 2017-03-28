NBC: All 2018 Winter Olympics programming will broadcast live across all time zones

(WFLA) – NBC will broadcast all programming for the 2018 Winter Olympics live across all time zones.

This is the first time ever that all viewers in the United States will be able to watch Winter Olympic programming live on NBC at the same time.

NBC says primetime coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games will begin at 8 p.m. ET most nights, followed by local news, then a “Primetime Plus” program with more live coverage from the Olympics.

Primetime coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChange, South Korea begins on NBC Thursday, February 8, 2018. The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, February 9.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE