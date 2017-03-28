Madeira Beach sex offender has similar past in Oklahoma

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) The man accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself in front of a 12-year-old boy went before a Pinellas County judge Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Justin Duggan was arrested on lewd and lascivious exhibition charges on Monday.

Investigators said last week, Duggan sat on a bench across from the child and masturbated, as the child was waiting for his school bus.

“He informed detectives, he went there with the intention of exposing himself and he explained to them that he did it because it got him excited,” said Sgt. Spencer Gross with the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

8 On Your Side learned Duggan was arrested on similar charges in 2015 in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Police officers said Duggan sat in a parking lot with his genitals exposed and masturbated while staring at two young females, ages five and six.

The judge in that case ordered Duggan to register as a sex offender, but placed no sanction to stay away from children.

Duggan was sentenced to a ten year suspension of restrictions, unless he got in trouble.

That order followed Duggan to Florida, where he only had to register as a sex offender.

Parents are shocked.

“That means, you can go somewhere in another state and molest a child or whatever and just jump in your car and drive to another state and keep doing the same thing,” said one parent.

Duggan has two warrants out for his arrest in Oklahoma, for not registering as a sex offender. He possibly faces extradition back to Oklahoma.

A Pinellas Co. judge set Duggan’s bond at $200,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE