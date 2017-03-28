Lhasa Apsos puppies rescued by Suncoast Animal League up for adoption

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Their fur was so matted and heavy on their feet, they couldn’t walk, only drag their little paws.
Now, for the first time in the lives, these dogs, known as the “Fabulous Five,” are able to roll around and lay in the sun, free from pain.
The Lhasa Apsos puppies suffered from several neglect for years.
Achilles, Helen, Lilly, Sissy and Sequoia were rescued by the Suncoast Animal League a few weeks ago and are now up for adoption.
They’ll be featured at a fundraiser called “Lunch With Lhasas” on Sunday in Safety Harbor.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hillsborough deputies searching for two men who shot into homes
- Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby for $3,000 on Craigslist
- Sex offender accused of exposing himself to 12-year-old boy in Madeira Beach
- Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man battered woman, killed her kitten
- Hair-raising warning about buying bargain shampoos, conditioners