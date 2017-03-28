Lakeland PD: Woman who stole identity to pay for plastic surgery turns herself in

Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Lakeland say a woman who stole someone’s identity to pay for plastic surgery has turned herself in.

Nyaira Thomas, 20, turned herself in Monday. She has since bonded out of jail.

Police say Thomas stole the identity of a woman in Illinois, then went to the Watson Clinic in Lakeland and used a fake ID to open a credit account to pay for plastic surgery.

On February 20, detectives say Thomas had surgery for breast implants and had a liposuction treatment. The procedures cost more than $10,000.

One week later, police say she went back to the clinic and had a lip injection that cost $530.

