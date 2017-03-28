Judge denies bond for Sanford murder suspect

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and of shooting her two little boys and their grandfather will stay locked up.

Allen Cashe, 31, went before a judge in Seminole County Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest report paints a very painful and traumatic picture. Significant violence, in a very short period of time.

The judge read of a list of charges.

“Homicide, first-degree murder, pre-meditated,” Judge Nancy Alley said.

The arrest report for Cashe said, “…Cashe confessed to entering the residence…” and “… firing an entire magazine from his AK-47-style assault rifle.”

The report said he, “…confessed to shooting Latina Verneta Herring…” and that “…Herring was shot approximately seven times…” She was found dead at the scene.

Herring’s two boys and her father were also shot. Two are in critical condition. Her 8-year-old son died after surviving the night in the hospital.

Cashe is also accused of shooting his way out of the neighborhood; shooting a man by the ball fields and a teen who was waiting for her high school bus. They are both listed to be in stable condition.

In the report, an officer said he saw a car after, “…hearing multiple gunshots…” and when he caught up with the car, the officer said he saw Cashe with an “…AK-47 assault rifle in his possession.”

Cashe was ordered to be held without bond.

Sanford police had twice been out with Cashe and Herring in the hours before the tragic shootings. Each time, police said it was a verbal dispute over a car and house keys and police said no crime was committed, so the pair was told to leave each other be.

Sanford police insist they did all they could, and the operator of SafeHouse of Seminole, a local shelter, said it’s hard to see into the future.

“Can law enforcement tell that something’s going to happen? No, nobody can,” Jeanne Gold, of SafeHouse of Seminole, said.

Gold said it’s important for people to tell police if they’re frightened.

Officers carry pocket-sized tip cards for people facing domestic threats, and if someone tells a deputy or an officer they’re frightened, they should be taken to SafeHouse immediately.

Law enforcement officers in Seminole County carry SafeHouse cards with tips for people who need them. If an officer or deputy is on a scene and someone says they’re afraid, they should be immediately transported to SafeHouse, no questions asked.

