Hillsborough deputies searching for two men who shot into homes

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for two men who they say shot into two homes early in the morning last week, frightening residents in the normally quiet area of Valrico.

Investigators say the men approached a home on Mallory Point Drive on March 24 and knocked on the door, claiming they were the police.

The homeowner, thinking it was strange, called 911.

As the men left the property, they turned and opened fire, deputies say.

No one was hurt.

Moments later, deputies said the same thing happened at a home along Big Pine Drive, also in Valrico.

Several shots were fired into that home.

Deputies think the incidents are related, but aren’t random. They’re following up on leads.

The men drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Detectives say they both wore hoodies that covered their faces.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

