Game on? New push to legalize fantasy sports in Florida

In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, photo, Devlin D'Zmura, a tending news manager at DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports company, works on his laptop at the company's offices in Boston. The daily fantasy sports industry is eyeing a breakout season as NFL games begin. And its two dominant companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, are touting lucrative opening week prizes to try to draw more customers as more competitors pop up. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators are making another push this year to legalize fantasy sports.

A House panel on Tuesday approved a bill that says betting on fantasy contests would be allowed as long as the sponsor of the contest is not a participant.

Florida’s attorney general back in 1991 issued an opinion that football fantasy leagues were a form of illegal gambling. But fantasy leagues have continued to flourish and expand since then, including the creation of daily fantasy leagues.

Some Republican legislators tried unsuccessfully last year to legalize fantasy contests.

Sen. Bill Galvano is sponsoring a sweeping gambling bill (SB 8) that includes a part that legalizes fantasy sports. The Senate proposal is much more detailed that the House bill (HB 149) sponsored by Rep. Jason Brodeur.

