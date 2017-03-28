Florida Missing Child Alert issued for children, 12, 15, last seen in Ocala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two children missing from Ocala.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Destiny Decker, 12, and Caleb Bacallao, 15, were last seen in the Ocala area.

Decker is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bacallao is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair may be traveling in a 2013, blue Honda Fit, Florida tag number 026HYU.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.

