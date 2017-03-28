FCC issues warning about “Can you hear me?” scam calls

(WFLA) – The Federal Communications Commission issued a warning on Monday about scam callers that try to get you to say the word “yes.”

The FCC says the callers will ask, “Can you hear me?” and will then record the victim saying “yes” to get a voice signature. The recording can then be used to authorize charges on the victim’s credit card or other accounts.

Based on complaints the agency has taken, it believes scam callers will try to present themselves as representatives of organizations that provide services to make it sound like they’re calling for a legitimate reason.

If you get this kind of phone call, the FCC says you should immediately hang up. If you’ve already answered this kind of call in the past, check your bank and credit statements for any unfamiliar charges.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this phone scam should report the incident to the Better Business Bureau and the FCC.

The agency also issued advice Monday on how to avoid phone scams. If you get a call from an unknown number, let it go to voicemail instead of answering. If you do answer a call and you’re asked to hit a button to stop getting calls, hang up. If you think you’ve received a scam call, make sure to take down the number and file a complaint with the FCC.

You can also try to avoid getting the calls by asking your phone service provider if it offers robocall blocking service, or by registering your phone numbers in the National Do Not Call Registry.

