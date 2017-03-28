Committee considering changes to Florida recess bill

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Mothers in Florida are upset with lawmakers over a watered-down version of a recess bill that they’ve been fighting for years.

Last month, a senate panel approved a bill requiring elementary schools to set aside 20 minutes each day for “free play recess,” but now a house committee wants to modify the bill.

Chris Latvala, a republican representative in Clearwater, scheduled the recess bill to be heard on Tuesday in an education subcommittee. He wants it to be amended and have recess count towards physical education requirements for students K through 12, with free play on days without physical education.

Health experts do not recommend blending recess with physical education.

The changes would also eliminate free play for fourth and fifth graders.

