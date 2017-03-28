Coast Guard to offload seized cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard in Florida will be offloading a large amount of cocaine seized in international waters over a 26-day period.
The agency plans a 10 a.m. news conference at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons (14.51 metric tons) of cocaine. The drugs have a wholesale value of $420 million.
In a news release, the agency says the drugs were seized along Central and South America by Coast Guard and Canadian ships sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team. It consisted of 17 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hillsborough deputies searching for two men who shot into homes
- Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby for $3,000 on Craigslist
- Sex offender accused of exposing himself to 12-year-old boy in Madeira Beach
- Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man battered woman, killed her kitten
- Hair-raising warning about buying bargain shampoos, conditioners