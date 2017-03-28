Coast Guard to offload seized cocaine at Port Everglades

Associated Press Published:
A 27-foot Utility Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown, Florida, departs the End of County Road 40 Boat Ramp, in Yankeetown, in search for a missing boater, Saturday, May 21, 2016. Coast Guard crews found the man's brother and friend clinging to a capsized boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard in Florida will be offloading a large amount of cocaine seized in international waters over a 26-day period.

The agency plans a 10 a.m. news conference at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons (14.51 metric tons) of cocaine. The drugs have a wholesale value of $420 million.

In a news release, the agency says the drugs were seized along Central and South America by Coast Guard and Canadian ships sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team. It consisted of 17 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions.

