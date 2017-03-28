Clearwater Intermediate teacher arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater Intermediate school teacher was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday.

Robert Plotkin, 57, is a sixth grade math and science teacher.  He has been employed at the school on Palmetto Street for five years.

Largo Police responded to a home on Country Club Drive on March 15 for reports of suspicious activity.

A roommate of Plotkin’s allegedly called police in reference to finding child pornography on Plotkin’s personal computer.  The two got into an argument, and the roommate called police.

While police were on the way, Plotkin allegedly threw his laptop into a lake behind the apartment complex.  He retrieved the laptop for Largo officers when they arrived.

The computer was seized as evidence and Plotkin was not arrested on that date.

Cyber Crime Investigators were able to retrieve images from the computer’s hard drive.  The images recovered were that of child pornography, showing children ages ranging from three to seventeen.

Tuesday, investigators from the Largo Police Department responded to Clearwater Intermediate School and interviewed Plotkin.

He was brought to the police department and arrested.  Plotkin is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s