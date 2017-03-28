Clearwater Intermediate teacher arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater Intermediate school teacher was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday.

Robert Plotkin, 57, is a sixth grade math and science teacher. He has been employed at the school on Palmetto Street for five years.

Largo Police responded to a home on Country Club Drive on March 15 for reports of suspicious activity.

A roommate of Plotkin’s allegedly called police in reference to finding child pornography on Plotkin’s personal computer. The two got into an argument, and the roommate called police.

While police were on the way, Plotkin allegedly threw his laptop into a lake behind the apartment complex. He retrieved the laptop for Largo officers when they arrived.

The computer was seized as evidence and Plotkin was not arrested on that date.

Cyber Crime Investigators were able to retrieve images from the computer’s hard drive. The images recovered were that of child pornography, showing children ages ranging from three to seventeen.

Tuesday, investigators from the Largo Police Department responded to Clearwater Intermediate School and interviewed Plotkin.

He was brought to the police department and arrested. Plotkin is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

