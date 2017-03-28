Car crashes into home after police pursuit in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home following a police pursuit in New Port Richey.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pursuit by the New Port Richey Police Department ended in a crash at a residence near Carob Drive and Louisiana Avenue.

More information from the New Port Richey Police Department is to follow.

