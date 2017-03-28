Buccaneers Cheerleader Auditions

Open Call Auditions – Sunday April 2nd, 2017 – The Corral at the USF Sun Dome



Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders Auditions Begin April 2nd



TBBC Requirements

Must be 18 years old by April 2nd, 2017. There is no maximum age limit.

• Must be a high school graduate or a G.E.D. recipient by July 1, 2017.

• Must be able to attend rehearsals, games, appearances and cheerleader-related events during and prior to the season.

• Must have reliable means of transportation. AUDITION OVERVIEW



PRE-AUDITION PREP CLASSES (OPTIONAL)

The Corral at the USF Sun Dome – Enter through Gate D (Directions)

March 7th, March 9th, March 14th, March 16th, March 21st, March 23rd

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Registration 6:30pm – 7:00pm)

$25.00 per class

The dance/technique classes are non-mandatory sessions that will help prepare you to look and feel your best on the day of the preliminary audition. Different choreography will be taught at each session and you may attend as many prep classes as you would like. Class space is limited and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registering is advised, but walk ups are also accepted. (Registration)

AUDITIONS- OPEN CALL & SEMI-FINALS

The Corral at the USF Sun Dome– Enter through Gate D (Directions)

April 2nd, 2017

9:00am – Registration

10:00am – Auditions Begin



What you will need :

1) Photography (any size, b/w or color, head shot or full length). The photo will not be returned and is strictly for identification.

2) Completed application CLICK HERE

3) Two piece aerobic/dance attire and comfortable dance shoes – No hard-soled shoes.

4) Everything will be taught on Sunday, April 2nd – You do not need to prepare your own choreography



Preliminary Round: 10:00am – Noon

Consists of a short combination (4 eight counts) of basic dance technique. A turn, a leap, right and left kicks and simple choreography will be taught on the spot and candidates will perform that combination for the judges in groups of three.

After all candidates have performed, 150 will be selected to move on that day to the semi-finals.



Semi-Final Round: 12:30pm – 3:00pm

Candidates will be taught a routine very similar to routines performed on game day by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders. Again, the choreography will be taught on the spot and the semi-finalists will perform in groups of three for the panel of judges.

After all semi-finalist candidates have performed, the field will be narrowed down to 60 – 75 candidates who will be invited to our Training Camp.