Better Call Behnken: Ring leader of Polk County paving scam arrested in New York

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of conning Polk County residents out of thousand of dollars in unlicensed – and sloppy – paving jobs is behind bars.

Keith Rockefeller was arrested in Albany County, New York.

This is after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Better Call Behnken to expose Rockefeller for illegal driveway paving jobs.

Rockefeller is expected to be back in Polk County to face a judge by the end of the week.

One of the victims, Glenda Crow, is hopeful this will mean a path to getting her $2,200 back. Within days of Rockefeller showing up at her door with a deal on “extra” asphalt, weeds were poking through the pavement.

“I have more grass in my driveway than I do in my garden,” she said.

Deputies found two other victims in Glenda’s neighborhood and identified Rockefeller as the ring leader of a group of paving scammers.

Groups of travelers converge on Tampa Bay to con our residents every winter, and Sheriff Judd vowed to bust up this group.

It turns out Rockefeller was pulled over for a traffic stop in New York. The felony charges from Polk County were discovered, and he was sent to jail.

Rockefeller faces at least four charges in Polk County, and state insurance regulators have questions for him about other residents who complained about his work.

