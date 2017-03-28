47 rescued dachshunds find new home in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of dachshunds from Arkansas recently found a new home in Florida.

Volunteers from two Panama City rescue organizations drove 47 dogs hundreds of miles this weekend to save them from possible death.

“They were going to be taken to a local shelter that wasn’t a no-kill shelter so they, within a day, the reason it was so urgent for us to get them within this 24, 48 hour time period was because they were going to be euthanized,” Mary Chris of the Alaqua Animal Refuge said.

The Alaqua Animal Refuge takes in dogs whose owners become disabled or sick.

“We are a no-kill facility,” another Alaqua worker said. “So whatever we take in, it’s here until either it goes home with a loving family or it has a natural cause of death. So we’ve got animals that have been here for years and they will stay here forever if we can’t find them a home.”

