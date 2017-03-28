2 Lake Co. deputies lose jobs after school worker shot with stun gun

Associated Press Published:

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) – Officials say two school resource deputies in Lake County have lost their jobs for trying to cover up the accidental shooting of a school employee with a stun gun.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Master Deputy Raymond Mattiucci resigned March 8, and Deputy Darrell Blanton was fired March 15.

A sheriff’s office internal investigation found that Mattiucci accidentally deployed his stun gun Jan. 31 in central Florida when a Leesburg High School security monitor asked him how far it could shoot. A report says Blanton then colluded with Mattiucci to cover up the accident, which caused the monitor to fall unconscious and break his wrist. Another school employee was reportedly “terrified” to come forward.

