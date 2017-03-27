WATCH: Chomp! Gator eats golf ball on Florida golf course

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A golfer from Venice got a huge surprise at a Charlotte County golf course over the weekend when he saw an alligator eat a golf ball.

Daniel McNamara was golfing with four friends on the third hole of the Long Marsh Golf Course Sunday when he saw the alligator relaxing on the shore of a pond.

McNamara grabbed his cell phone to videotape the gator.

McNamara said that when he was recording, one of his buddies shanked a ball that happened to hit the alligator in the head.

The video shows the golf ball hitting the gator in the head, then the alligator saunters over to check out the golf ball and eats it!

The alligator backed up into the pond and swam away.

McNamara says he’s seen plenty of alligators on the golf course before. “They almost never move,” he said.

But, this time was much different. “I was shocked that he ate the ball.”

