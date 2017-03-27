VIDEO: Two eagles fall from tree in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Video taken in Bradenton over the weekend shows two eagles falling from a tree.
Heather Graffam says she took this video on her cell phone as she was walking her dog around noon on Sunday. She believes the two eagles were fighting at the top of the tree when they fell.
After the tumble, Heather says the eagles flew to another tree where they stayed for a few more minutes.
