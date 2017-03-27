VIDEO: St. Pete police officer proposes after being sworn in

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A police officer in St. Petersburg recently had a day to remember.

Right after being sworn in as a police officer, Jonathan Cabrera decided to make the day even more special by getting down on one knee and proposing.

Officer Cabrera and his new fiancée Christina got a huge round of applause in the courthouse.

