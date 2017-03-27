Rays showcase mouth-watering new menu items before Opening Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year, the Tampa Bay Rays invite media members over to Tropicana Field to sample some of the new food items for the upcoming season.

This year the organization may have out done itself by adding St. Pete-based restaurant “Urban Dugout” to the lineup.

“We are hoping to utilize this stand experiment with dishes and put some things on specials, but don’t be surprised if one day we open an Urban Creamery selling ice cream out of, it or things we make up on the fly,” said Urban Dugout’s Andy Salyards.

Coming back for the second season is Green Bench Brewing. The craft microbrewery will debut another brand new beer called 4-Seam that you can only get at Tropicana Field.

“Beer and hotdogs and baseball. It doesn’t get any more American than that. We think we have the perfect beer on a hot day, even though it’s inside the stadium and it’s something everybody needs to try,” said Green Bench Brewing’s Nathan Stonecipher.

Other new additions for the 2017 season include fried fish sandwiches, garlic crab fries, Cuban burgers, grilled cheese burgers and a smokehouse burger loaded with everything you can imagine.

The first time you can taste some of these dishes is Opening Day at Tropicana Field this Sunday, when the Rays take on the New York Yankees.

