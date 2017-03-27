Pulse lawsuit against employer, wife moved to state court

Published:
Noor Mateen and Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, from a Facebook profile photo. (Image: NBC News via Facebook)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit brought by victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre against the gunman’s employer and wife is being withdrawn from federal court and filed in state court in South Florida.

Attorneys for 61 Pulse victims and family members of those killed filed the lawsuit in state court in Palm Beach County on Monday.

The change in venues was made just days after a federal judge said in an order that he doubted federal court was the proper jurisdiction for the case.

The lawsuit claims Omar Mateen’s employer, security firm G4S, and the wife of Mateen, could have stopped the gunman before the attack last June but didn’t.

Forty-nine people died in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, and dozens more were injured.

