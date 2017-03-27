Portion of West Hillsborough Ave. closed after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are investigating a traffic fatality on West Hillsborough Avenue Monday night.

Police said the fatality involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 3900 block of West Hillsborough Ave.

No traffic will be permitted eastbound on Hillsborough from Lois to Dale Mabry.

Traffic will be shut down for approximately three to four hours so officers and detectives can complete their investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE