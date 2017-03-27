Police search for man who stole six bottles of alcohol in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say stole six bottles of alcohol worth nearly $390.
The crime was caught on camera earlier this month during a wine tasting event in the cellar of Michael’s On East.
Video shows the man taking a bottle of wine off a tasting table and putting it in his bag. Police say he then walked over to a wall and took several other bottles before he left the store without paying.
Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his late 60s or early 70s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark Hawaiian shirt with white pants, black shoes and glasses. He also appeared to have a slight limp.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326.
