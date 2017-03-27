Police investigating parking lot smash and grabs in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating several smash and grabs at an LA Fitness in Largo.

Three break-ins happened last week in the parking lot on Missouri Avenue N. Detectives said a thief smashed out the windows and stole purses and cash.

One woman said she saw a man lurking around the parking lot early Friday before she went inside to work out.

“He walked away, wasn’t using the gym, so I followed where he walked and I didn’t see him after that. So, I went inside, came back outside and my car window was smashed,” Katlyn Hightower said.

Investigators believe the incidents may be related.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Largo Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE