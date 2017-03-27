Otters caught on video playing in Citrus County river

Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman kayaking captured a group of otters on video playing in the Chassahowitzka River recently.

Jodi Lanier is a volunteer at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park, and kayaks the river about once a week. She says she documents the wildlife she sees in her nature journal.

While she was kayaking last week, Jodi says she saw the family of young otters playing. She believes the three otters she saw are very young.

