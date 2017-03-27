No one injured after plane goes off runway at St. Pete-Clearwater airport

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A plane at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport veered off the runway Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the incident, and said a single-engine Piper aircraft was involved.

Officials did not say how many people were inside the plane at the time, but tell News Channel 8 no one was injured.

It’s unknown whether the plane was landing or taking off when it went off the runway.

