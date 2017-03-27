Matthew, Otto being retired as Atlantic tropical storm names

Wind and water from Hurricane Matthew batter downtown St. Augustine on Friday. AP Photo.

MIAMI (AP) – The names Matthew and Otto have been retired for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes following the deadly 2016 season.

According to a statement Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms. The new names might first be used in 2022.

Names get retired when a storm is so deadly or destructive that future use of its name would be insensitive.

Hurricane Matthew caused 585 deaths, including over 500 deaths in Haiti before it made landfall in Cuba, the Bahamas and South Carolina. It was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since 2007 and the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since 2005.

Heavy rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Otto caused 18 deaths in Central America.

