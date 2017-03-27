Madeira Beach man arrested for exposing himself to child at bus stop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives in Pinellas County arrested a registered sex offender for exposing himself to a child at a school bus stop.

Justin Duggan, 29, of Madeira Beach was arrested Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a 12-year-old was sitting at a bus stop waiting for his bus to pick him up for school last week when he saw Duggan across the street sitting on a park bench with his pants down. According to the sheriff’s office, Duggan was performing an inappropriate sexual act while he exposed himself.

Duggan ran away once the 12-year-old contacted a family member. Detectives say Duggan never had physical contact with the 12-year-old.

Duggan was registered as a sex offender in 2015 in connection with a sex offense in Oklahoma.

