Largo police investigate several car burglaries at LA Fitness

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)-Police are investigating several smash and grabs at am LA Fitness in Largo.

Three break-ins happened last week in the parking lot, located on Missouri Avenue N.

Detectives said a thief smashed out the windows and stole purses and cash.

One woman said she saw a man lurking around the parking lot early Friday, before she went inside to work out.

“He walked away, wasn’t using the gym, so I followed where he walked and I didn’t see him after that. So, I went inside, came back outside and my car window was smashed,” said Katlyn Hightower.

Investigators believe the incidents may be related.

Contact the Largo Police Department with any information.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s