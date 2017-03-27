Largo police investigate several car burglaries at LA Fitness

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)-Police are investigating several smash and grabs at am LA Fitness in Largo.

Three break-ins happened last week in the parking lot, located on Missouri Avenue N.

Detectives said a thief smashed out the windows and stole purses and cash.

One woman said she saw a man lurking around the parking lot early Friday, before she went inside to work out.

“He walked away, wasn’t using the gym, so I followed where he walked and I didn’t see him after that. So, I went inside, came back outside and my car window was smashed,” said Katlyn Hightower.

Investigators believe the incidents may be related.

Contact the Largo Police Department with any information.