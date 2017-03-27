Florida surfer OK after shark bites foot

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Beach patrol officials say a shark bit the foot of a surfer along Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tammy Marris tells local news outlets the 58-year-old man was about 30 to 40 yards offshore when the shark bit him Monday morning.

Marris says the man was treated at the scene.

She says it was the first reported shark bite on Volusia County’s beaches this year. Last year, 15 shark bites were reported in the county.

New Smyrna Beach is south of Daytona Beach on Florida’s east coast.

