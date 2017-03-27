Florida surfer OK after shark bites foot

By Published:
File photo

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Beach patrol officials say a shark bit the foot of a surfer along Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tammy Marris tells local news outlets the 58-year-old man was about 30 to 40 yards offshore when the shark bit him Monday morning.

Marris says the man was treated at the scene.

She says it was the first reported shark bite on Volusia County’s beaches this year. Last year, 15 shark bites were reported in the county.

New Smyrna Beach is south of Daytona Beach on Florida’s east coast.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s