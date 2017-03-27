Florida paid law firm for meeting with House speaker

House Speaker Richard Corcoran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Newly-released billing records show the law firm of House Speaker Richard Corcoran once charged the state to prepare for a meeting with Corcoran.

Corcoran said he did not know his firm charged the state. But he said he attended the 2014 meeting as a legislator and not because he was required to do it for his job.

Corcoran works for the firm of Broad and Cassel. The meeting took place before he became speaker.

The firm has worked for Enterprise Florida and other organizations run administratively through the economic development agency. Corcoran has proposed shuttering Enterprise Florida despite the loud objections of Gov. Rick Scott.

Invoices show that the firm charged a little more than $400 to prepare for the meeting.

The firm did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about its billing practices.

