Florida officials: Aggressive efforts to stop Zika continue

MIAMI (AP) – Florida officials say they’re continuing aggressive efforts to stop the spread of the Zika virus.
Gov. Rick Scott met Monday with Miami-Dade County officials to discuss Zika preparedness ahead of Florida’s rainy season, when mosquitoes are most prevalent.
Officials said fewer travel-related cases are being reported in Florida so far this year, compared with last spring.
Officials also said state labs and Miami-Dade mosquito control operations added staff since last year’s Zika outbreak. Counseling also is available for families affected by the virus that can cause severe brain-related birth defects.
Florida has reported two locally acquired Zika infections in 2017. Health officials said both patients likely contracted the virus last year in Miami-Dade County.
Zika mainly spreads by mosquito bites but can also spread through sex.
