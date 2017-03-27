Florida officials: Aggressive efforts to stop Zika continue

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Zika virus ravages the testes of male mice, sharply reducing sperm counts and fertility, said a study that raises a new specter about its threat to people. The mouse results appear in a paper released Monday, Oct. 31, by the journal Nature. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Florida officials say they’re continuing aggressive efforts to stop the spread of the Zika virus.

Gov. Rick Scott met Monday with Miami-Dade County officials to discuss Zika preparedness ahead of Florida’s rainy season, when mosquitoes are most prevalent.

Officials said fewer travel-related cases are being reported in Florida so far this year, compared with last spring.

Officials also said state labs and Miami-Dade mosquito control operations added staff since last year’s Zika outbreak. Counseling also is available for families affected by the virus that can cause severe brain-related birth defects.

Florida has reported two locally acquired Zika infections in 2017. Health officials said both patients likely contracted the virus last year in Miami-Dade County.

Zika mainly spreads by mosquito bites but can also spread through sex.

