Florida legislators propose cutting budget of prosecutor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Republicans who control the Florida House are proposing to cut the budget of an Orlando prosecutor who is pledging to not seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office.

House Republicans on Monday released spending recommendations that proposed slashing $1.3 million and 21 jobs from the budget of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala has come under fire after she said she would not seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Loyd, who is charged with murdering an Orlando police lieutenant and Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Scott took the case away from Ayala and reassigned it to another prosecutor. Ayala argues that the governor doesn’t have the authority to remove her.

The House budget proposal would shift money away from Ayala and save it for prosecutors who are reassigned death penalty cases.

