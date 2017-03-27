FHP on scene of overturned camper on Howard Franklin Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of an overturned camper on the Howard Franklin Bridge.
The accident is in the southbound lanes on the Hillsborough side of the bridge.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area.
