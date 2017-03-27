Dog fighting for her life after having mouth bound shut in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A veterinarian in West Palm Beach says a dog is fighting for its life after being found with its mouth bound shut.
Paws 2 Help says the 1-year-old Yorkie had its mouth bound with an elastic hair band in an effort to stop her barking. Her wounds are to her bones.
The clinic says they believe the dog was living in a cage on an open patio.
Last week, a South Carolina man was sentenced to five years in prison for wrapping electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking.
