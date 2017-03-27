Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man battered woman, killed her kitten

Published:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is facing charges, accused of battering a woman, smashing her cell phone and killing her kitten.

Deputies say 33-year-old Jacob Powell of Spring Hill started a verbal argument with the woman around 1 a.m. Sunday morning when he was drunk, then pushed her to the floor and hit her head against a wall. Powell is also accused of grabbing the woman by the wrists and ankles and scratching her.

During the incident, deputies say he killed the woman’s 9-week-old kitten.

When the woman tried calling 911, investigators say Powell took her cell phone, smashed it on the floor and threw it in the toilet.

Powell then left in a rental car, but was stopped by deputies when he drove past the home.

He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery and witness tampering.

