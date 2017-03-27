Clearwater police searching for missing, possibly endangered, 23-year-old

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.
Police said Olivia Rosacci, 23, was last heard from by her family at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Rosacci lives in an apartment in the 1800 block of Sunset Point Road.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.
