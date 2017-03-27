Chef’s Boot camp for Policy and Change

Turnip & Ricotta Salad
serves 4 as an appetizer or side
3 medium turnips, with tops
½ tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp toasted sesame seeds
½ tsp good quality vanilla extract
1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
3 Tbsp olive oil
½ C good quality ricotta
Sea or kosher salt
Instructions:
Remove the tops from the turnips, wash them and dry them well. Rough chop the leaves and the stems.
Dice ½ of the turnips, then thin slice the other ½.
Place the sliced and diced turnips in a bowl with the greens. Add 2 Tbsp olive oil and toss well. Season the turnips with a pinch of salt and the ground coriander and toss again. Add the sherry vinegar and the vanilla extract and toss one more time.
Spread the ricotta on a serving platter, then arrange the turnips and greens. Pour the remaining olive oil over the ricotta, then garnish the entire dish with sesame seeds and freshly ground black pepper.