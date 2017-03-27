AMBER ALERT: Home video of missing TN teen released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) – Newly released home video out of Tennessee shows missing teenager Elizabeth Thomas talking to her brother while sewing. The teen is currently the subject of an AMBER Alert.

Wayne County Now released the video to try and get Elizabeth’s voice heard by the public.

A nationwide search has been underway for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas for two weeks now. She was last seen the morning of March 13. Her family reported her missing later that day.

Investigators believe Elizabeth is with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a former teacher.

He is wanted for kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case, and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after a student reported seeing him kiss Elizabeth at school earlier in the year.

Elizabeth has blonde hair, hazel eyes and is about 5’5”.

Cummins is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe he is armed with two handguns.

