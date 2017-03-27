4 children, 1 woman injured when bounce house blows away at Orlando church function

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – People attending a church function in Orlando had a scary moment when a bounce house with children inside blew away.

“We were celebrating a family day and everything was going well,” one woman said.

A gust of wind cut that day short at the Iglesia Fuente de Agua Viva, or Church of the Living Water.

Pastor Elizabeth Vazquez explained what happened, as another church member translated.

“The weather was good, pleasant, and all of a sudden, a strong wind came and lifted up the bounce house.”

Out of the 100 who attended the event, the church believes five people were injured, including four children.

Orange County fire rescue reported getting called at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

County ambulances transported two patients to Florida Hospital in Kissimmee and one to Osceola Regional Hospital.

Church members said the children were inside the bounce house and the woman who was hurt was trying to hold it down when the wind came.

“We really wouldn’t know that, because we’re not technicians and don’t know how to install these,” said the pastor, when asked if she believed the bounce house was secured properly.

The church doesn’t want to place blame, but does plan to discuss what happened with the rental company.