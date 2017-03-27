2 children among 6 people shot in Seminole Co., 1 adult killed

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) —Two children were critically hurt and an adult was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Seminole County, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in Sanford.

Police said one adult was killed, a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were injured and three other adults were critically wounded.

The shooter has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature. Two of the victims were innocent bystanders, according to police.

