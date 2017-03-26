Witness: 2 teens banned from United Airlines flight for wearing leggings

United Airlines

DENVER (WFLA) – Two girls were reportedly barred from boarding a United Airlines flight on Sunday morning, all because they were wearing leggings.

According to a series of tweets from another passenger identified as Shannon Watts, the girls were forced to change or put dresses on over their leggings before they were allowed to board.

“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel,” the airline said in response to her tweets.  “United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage,” they added, “This is left to the discretion of the agents.”

They did not mention what they consider to be properly clothed.  But in another tweet, the airline said: “Casual attire for ticketed passengers is fine. The passenger today was a United pass traveler and follow different guidelines.”

United pass travelers are either airline employees or family members of employees.

“This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls,” Watts said on Twitter. “Not to mention that the families were mortified and inconvenienced.”

Leggings have become a controversial fashion statement as more women and girls buy them for exercise and leisure, raising complaints about whether they’re appropriate attire in some circumstances.  According to the Huffington Post, a number of schools have banned yoga pants and leggings “because the tight leg wear are considered ‘distracting’ to male students.”

 

