Volusia County man arrested for not telling friend cookies were laced with marijuana

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man was arrested after giving an acquaintance a cookie without telling her that it was laced with marijuana.

William Van Arsdale was charged on Wednesday with three felonies, including possession and reckless tampering, as well as a misdemeanor.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2n4eteR ) reports that he was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance.

He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Police in Port Orange, Florida say Van Arsdale offered Renee Holloway the peanut butter cookies without telling her about the marijuana.

According to a police report, the 70-year-old Van Arsdale said he didn’t tell her about the drug because the amount was so small he didn’t think it would affect her.

Holloway began to feel “woozy” and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES