Volusia County man arrested for not telling friend cookies were laced with marijuana

By Published:
Volusia County Sheriff's Office

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man was arrested after giving an acquaintance a cookie without telling her that it was laced with marijuana.

William Van Arsdale was charged on Wednesday with three felonies, including possession and reckless tampering, as well as a misdemeanor.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2n4eteR ) reports that he was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance.

He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Police in Port Orange, Florida say Van Arsdale offered Renee Holloway the peanut butter cookies without telling her about the marijuana.

According to a police report, the 70-year-old Van Arsdale said he didn’t tell her about the drug because the amount was so small he didn’t think it would affect her.

Holloway began to feel “woozy” and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s