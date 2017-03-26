VIDEO: Injured Lemon shark nudges Florida diver for help

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of divers off the coast of Jupiter may have made a new best friend during a recent dive.
Video shows a Lemon shark swimming up to them to nudge and bump them, as if it was asking for help. As it turns out, the shark had a hook in its belly.
One of the divers was able to pull the hook out. As a thank you, the shark and a few others put on a show for the camera by swimming around in circles.
