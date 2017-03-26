USF defensive back Hassan Childs in stable condition after off-campus shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – University of South Florida defensive back Hassan Childs, 22 is in stable condition today after an off-campus shooting overnight.

It happened at the Eagle Point Apartments on 14551 N 46th St. in Tampa around 11 pm on Saturday.

Police were alerted to a dispute between Childs and a man identified as Jovanni Jimenez. It appears to be a road rage incident.

Both men were armed with guns drawn, according to police.

Jiminez told investigators Childs pointed a gun at Jiminez and his wife and that he shot the football player in self-defense.

Childs was shot once in the torso and twice in the arm.

He was transported to an undisclosed hospital where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing as the state’s attorney’s office tries to determine who was the aggressor and who was the victim.

“With respect for an ongoing investigation, we have no further information to share at this time. ” said the university’s associate athletic director Brian Siegrist .

The redshirt seniors from Kissimmee, Fla. has totaled 28 tackles and three interceptions for the Bulls in the last 26 games.

