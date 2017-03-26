Troopers search for Dodge Ram in connection with Pasco County hit-and-run crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.
It happened on US-19 and Darlington Road on Sunday at 1 pm.
Authorities say a Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on the highway and failed to stop before colliding into a Chevy Malibu that was stopped in traffic.
After the collision, the driver left the scene of the crash.
None of Chevy Malibu’s passengers were injured, but the driver reported minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.
